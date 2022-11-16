12 injured in explosion, fire at Gaithersburg condominium complex
BALTIMORE -- At least a dozen people were injured, including children, Wednesday morning after a fire and an explosion at a Gaithersburg condominium complex, Montgomery County fire officials said.
Ten people were hospitalized, said Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein, including two adults taken to a trauma center. Four adults and four children who suffered "mild to moderate" injuries were also hospitalized.
Units responded around 8:40 a.m. to the explosion at a row of homes on the 800 block of Quince Orchard Boulevard. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer said around 9 a.m. there were "heavy fire conditions upon arrival," and second alarms were called.
Piringer tweeted photos of the smoking building, which was reduced to rubble in parts. As if 9:30 a.m., most of the fire was knocked down, and secondary searches were being conducted, he said.
Fire officials shared an update at 2 p.m., saying that Washington Gas shut off gas at the buildings, but there is still a smoldering fire.
There is one resident emergency responders have not been able to contact, and it will be a multiple-day response.
Over 100 firefighters and rescue personnel were on the scene, reports WJZ's Mike Hellgren.
Brown Station Elementary School, a school near the incident, will dismiss early beginning at 12:30 p.m. parents are asked to pick up their children at Robertson Youth Center on Rabbitt Road. Parents must have their IDs for reunification.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
for more features.