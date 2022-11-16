12 injured in explosion, fire at Gaithersburg condominium complex

BALTIMORE -- At least a dozen people were injured, including children, Wednesday morning after a fire and an explosion at a Gaithersburg condominium complex, Montgomery County fire officials said.

Ten people were hospitalized, said Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein, including two adults taken to a trauma center. Four adults and four children who suffered "mild to moderate" injuries were also hospitalized.

Here is fire moments after the Gaithersburg apartment explosion @wjz pic.twitter.com/VrOdwhmXCQ — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) November 16, 2022

Units responded around 8:40 a.m. to the explosion at a row of homes on the 800 block of Quince Orchard Boulevard. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer said around 9 a.m. there were "heavy fire conditions upon arrival," and second alarms were called.

Piringer tweeted photos of the smoking building, which was reduced to rubble in parts. As if 9:30 a.m., most of the fire was knocked down, and secondary searches were being conducted, he said.

Fire officials shared an update at 2 p.m., saying that Washington Gas shut off gas at the buildings, but there is still a smoldering fire.

There is one resident emergency responders have not been able to contact, and it will be a multiple-day response.

Update - Quince Orchard Boulevard, bulk of fire has been knocked down primary searches are completed & secondary searches being conducted https://t.co/iKbl38gHzt — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) November 16, 2022

Over 100 firefighters and rescue personnel were on the scene, reports WJZ's Mike Hellgren.

ATF Special Agent Certified Fire Investigators are on scene to assist our Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service partners at the site of a building explosion in Gaithersburg, MD that injured 12 people. Direct media inquiries to @mcfrs & follow @mcfrsPIO for updates. 📸 @mcfrs pic.twitter.com/SmE5Kjks5a — ATF Baltimore (@ATFBaltimore) November 16, 2022

Brown Station Elementary School, a school near the incident, will dismiss early beginning at 12:30 p.m. parents are asked to pick up their children at Robertson Youth Center on Rabbitt Road. Parents must have their IDs for reunification.

This is a developing story and will be updated.