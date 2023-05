BALTIMORE — An 11-year-old girl was reported missing by Baltimore County Police Wednesday morning.

#MISSING: 11-year-old Kara Hopkins (5'4", 190 lbs.). Last seen 2 p.m. Friday, May 12, in the #Parkville area. Unknown clothing description. Anyone with information is requested to call 911 or 410-307-2020. #HelpLocate. pic.twitter.com/t3urdXUMZo — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) May 17, 2023

Kara Hopkins was last seen around 2 p.m. Friday, May 12, in the Parkville area, Baltimore County Police said.

She is 5'4", and about 190 pounds. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 410-307-2020.