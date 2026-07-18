1-year-old boy dies after being found in hot car in Baltimore, according to police

A 1-year-old boy has died after being found in a hot car in northwest Baltimore Thursday afternoon, according to police.

Officers responded to the 6200 block of Greenspring Avenue for a report of an unconscious child around 1:40 p.m.

When they arrived, officers found a 1-year-old boy unresponsive, police say.

Medics attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful. The child was pronounced dead on the scene.

His remains were taken to the Medical Examiner's office to determine the cause of death.

According to a preliminary investigation, the 1-year-old boy had been left in the car before being discovered by his parent.

His death is currently being investigated as questionable.