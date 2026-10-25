1 dead, another injured after shooting in Towson bar, police say

A man is dead, and a woman is injured after a shooting at Crackpot Bar in Towson early Sunday morning, according to Baltimore County police.

Police say the shooting happened at 12:45 a.m. in the 8100 block of Loch Raven Boulevard.

An investigation revealed that a physical altercation happened inside the restaurant. During the fight, a man brandished a knife, police said.

An armed security guard working at the location fired his handgun, striking the man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman was also injured and is receiving treatment at a local hospital. The security guard remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators, according to police.

Baltimore County Police are investigating the shooting and say it was an isolated incident and that the public is not in any danger.