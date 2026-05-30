1 dead, 2 wounded after 2 separate overnight shootings in Baltimore

Baltimore Police are investigating two separate overnight shootings that happened in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Shooting in Cherry Hill neighborhood

According to police, officers responded to the 2900 block of Spellman Road around 3:40 a.m. for a reported shooting.

When they arrived, officers found two victims who had been shot. 21-year-old Tyriel Simms was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A second victim, a 21-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital. He is expected to survive his injuries.

Homicide detectives have assumed control of the investigation and are asking anyone with information to call 410-396-2100. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LockUp.

Northeast shooting on Harford Road

Around 12:42 a.m., officers responded to the 6900 block of Harford Road for a shooting, according to police. Upon arrival, they found a 34-year-old man who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital and is in serious condition.

Northeast District shooting detectives are investigating the incident and believe it may have stemmed from an earlier robbery.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2444 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LockUp.