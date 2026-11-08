1 dead, 1 injured after barricade incident in Parkville; Baltimore County police investigating

One person is dead, and another is injured after a barricade incident in Parkville late Saturday, according to Baltimore County police.

Officers responded to the 0 block of Bayberry Ct. at 7 p.m. for a report of an individual experiencing a crisis.

When officers arrived, a barricade was declared, according to police.

After its resolution, officers determined that the individual experiencing a crisis had shot himself and another person inside the home.

The man in crisis has been identified as the suspect. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The second person was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The Baltimore County Police Homicide Unit is investigating, and the department says the names of those involved will be released at a later time.