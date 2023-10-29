Watch CBS News

Live Updates: Baltimore Ravens lead Arizona Cardinals, 24-15, in fourth quarter

By CBS Baltimore Staff

The Baltimore Ravens look to continue rolling Sunday afternoon with a trip to the Arizona Cardinals. The game kicks off at 4:25 p.m. on WJZ.

The Ravens (5-2) lead the NFL with 29 sacks. The Cardinals (1-6) will have former Ravens' first-round draft pick Marquise "Hollywood" Brown on the field.

The Ravens play the next three games at home, starting with the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

 

Cardinals not giving up

Trey McBride caught a touchdown pass, and Joshua Dobbs scored the 2-point conversion. The Ravens lead the Cardinals, 24-15, with 6:35 remaining.

J. Tuck field goal

Justin Tucker kicks a 48-yard field goal to give the Baltimore Ravens a 24-7 lead with 9:27 remaining in the game.

Gus busing in the end zone!

Gus Edwards scored on a 7-yard touchdown run, his second rushing score of the game. The Ravens lead the Cardinals, 21-7, late in the third quarter.

Stone-cold interception!

Ravens safety Geno Stone added to his league-leading interception total. Stone grabbed his fifth interception of the season. The Ravens have the ball at the Cardinals' 23-yard line.

Beckham leaves game with injury

Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. left the game with an injury after colliding with Budda Baker in the third quarter. According to the Ravens, Beckham has a "stomach contusion."

Gus bus for 6!

Gus Edwards scored on a short touchdown run late in the second quarter. Ravens lead 14-7 at halftime.

Tucker misses FG

Ravens kicker Justin Tucker missed a 53-yard field goal, hitting the left cross bar. Ravens and Cardinals remain tied at 7-7.

Ravens answer

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews catches a touchdown pass. Game is tied at 7-7.

Cardinals score first

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs scored on a 1-yard run on the opening drive. Cardinals lead Ravens, 7-0.

