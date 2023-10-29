Live Updates: Baltimore Ravens lead Arizona Cardinals, 24-15, in fourth quarter

Live Updates: Baltimore Ravens lead Arizona Cardinals, 24-15, in fourth quarterget the free app
The Baltimore Ravens look to continue rolling Sunday afternoon with a trip to the Arizona Cardinals. The game kicks off at 4:25 p.m. on WJZ.
The Ravens (5-2) lead the NFL with 29 sacks. The Cardinals (1-6) will have former Ravens' first-round draft pick Marquise "Hollywood" Brown on the field.
The Ravens play the next three games at home, starting with the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.
Cardinals not giving up
Trey McBride caught a touchdown pass, and Joshua Dobbs scored the 2-point conversion. The Ravens lead the Cardinals, 24-15, with 6:35 remaining.
J. Tuck field goal
Justin Tucker kicks a 48-yard field goal to give the Baltimore Ravens a 24-7 lead with 9:27 remaining in the game.
Gus busing in the end zone!
Gus Edwards scored on a 7-yard touchdown run, his second rushing score of the game. The Ravens lead the Cardinals, 21-7, late in the third quarter.
Stone-cold interception!
Ravens safety Geno Stone added to his league-leading interception total. Stone grabbed his fifth interception of the season. The Ravens have the ball at the Cardinals' 23-yard line.
Beckham leaves game with injury
Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. left the game with an injury after colliding with Budda Baker in the third quarter. According to the Ravens, Beckham has a "stomach contusion."
Gus bus for 6!
Gus Edwards scored on a short touchdown run late in the second quarter. Ravens lead 14-7 at halftime.
Tucker misses FG
Ravens kicker Justin Tucker missed a 53-yard field goal, hitting the left cross bar. Ravens and Cardinals remain tied at 7-7.
Ravens answer
Ravens tight end Mark Andrews catches a touchdown pass. Game is tied at 7-7.
Cardinals score first
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs scored on a 1-yard run on the opening drive. Cardinals lead Ravens, 7-0.