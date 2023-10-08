Watch CBS News

ALDS Live Updates: Texas Rangers jump on top of Baltimore Orioles, 9-2

get the free app
  • link copied

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Birdland is ready to see the Orioles take on the Texas Rangers in the ALDS 02:17

The Baltimore Orioles will look to tie the best-of-five American League Divisional Series with the Texas Rangers on Sunday. The Orioles (0-1) lost Saturday's opener 3-2.

 

Grand Slam, Rangers

Mitch Garver blasted a Grand Slam to give the Rangers a 9-2 lead over the Orioles in the third inning.

By Adam Thompson
 

Grayson Rodriguez pulled

Orioles rookie pitcher Grayson Rodriguez was pulled out of the game after yielding five runs in 1.2 innings and a 5-2 deficit.

By Adam Thompson
 

Rangers take lead in second

Mitch Garver's RBI infield single plated one run, and Adolis Garcia's RBI single scored another to give Texas a 4-2 lead over the Orioles. Jonah Heim then hit an RBI single for a 5-2 Texas lead.

By Adam Thompson
 

Rodriguez gets out of trouble

Orioles pitcher Grayson Rodriguez got out of a bases-loaded jam in the top of the first inning.

By Adam Thompson
 

Grayson Rodriguez on the bump

The Orioles are starting pitcher Grayson Rodriguez. The Rangers are going with Jordan Montgomery.

By Adam Thompson
CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.