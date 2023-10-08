ALDS Live Updates: Texas Rangers jump on top of Baltimore Orioles, 9-2

ALDS Live Updates: Texas Rangers jump on top of Baltimore Orioles, 9-2get the free app
The Baltimore Orioles will look to tie the best-of-five American League Divisional Series with the Texas Rangers on Sunday. The Orioles (0-1) lost Saturday's opener 3-2.
Grand Slam, Rangers
Mitch Garver blasted a Grand Slam to give the Rangers a 9-2 lead over the Orioles in the third inning.
Grayson Rodriguez pulled
Orioles rookie pitcher Grayson Rodriguez was pulled out of the game after yielding five runs in 1.2 innings and a 5-2 deficit.
Rangers take lead in second
Mitch Garver's RBI infield single plated one run, and Adolis Garcia's RBI single scored another to give Texas a 4-2 lead over the Orioles. Jonah Heim then hit an RBI single for a 5-2 Texas lead.
Rodriguez gets out of trouble
Orioles pitcher Grayson Rodriguez got out of a bases-loaded jam in the top of the first inning.
Grayson Rodriguez on the bump
The Orioles are starting pitcher Grayson Rodriguez. The Rangers are going with Jordan Montgomery.