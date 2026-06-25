Trending now: Fulton County sex offender manhunt; Supreme Court ruling on TPS for Haitians, Syrians Fulton County deputies are searching for 61-year-old convicted sex offender Gary Diggs, who vanished during his trial. Investigators warn he is dangerous—call police if you spot him. Plus, the Supreme Court grants President Trump authority to end Temporary Protected Status for Haitians and Syrians, putting hundreds of thousands at risk of deportation. Get the latest updates on these top stories from the CBS News app.