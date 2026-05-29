This iconic Atlanta soul food restaurant has been feeding Bankhead since the 1960s K & K Soul Food has been serving Atlanta’s Bankhead community for nearly six decades, becoming a beloved neighborhood staple through generations of change on the city’s west side. Originally opened in 1968 as the Bankhead Restaurant, the family-owned business continues to thrive under owner Kimario Smith, who says community support, family recipes and welcoming service are the keys to its success. Customers say the restaurant remains one of Atlanta’s true pillar soul food spots.