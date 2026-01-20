Sports with Sam: Top recruit Kate Harpring nears 3,000 career points as Marist faces Northview Georgia’s No. 1 basketball recruit, Kate Harpring, leads Marist against Northview, needing just 19 points to reach the 3,000-point milestone. The senior standout, daughter of NBA alum Matt Harpring and committed to North Carolina, shares her thoughts on leadership, her team’s strong season, and the quest for another state championship. Plus, updates on the Atlanta Falcons coaching staff and Atlanta Vibe volleyball.