Sports with Sam: Hawks vs. Knicks series down to the wire; All-Star Angel Reese joins the Dream What began as a best-of-seven battle is now a high-stakes best-of-three between the Hawks and Knicks. After a tough Game 4 loss, Atlanta heads back to Madison Square Garden for a crucial Game 5. Can the Hawks match New York's intensity and reclaim the series lead? Plus, excitement is building in Atlanta as the Dream look to make a championship push with All-Star Angel Reese joining the squad. Get the latest updates and analysis on Sports with Sam!