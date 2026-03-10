Sports with Sam: Hawks seek redemption vs. Mavericks after Magic City fallout As the Atlanta Hawks prepare to face the Dallas Mavericks at State Farm Arena, Coach Quin Snyder keeps the team's focus sharp despite disappointment over the canceled Magic City Night. With Duke alums Cooper Flagg and Jalen Johnson set to duel, the Hawks' recent willingness to adapt roles and defend could make all the difference. Plus, Georgia Tech kicks off spring football with Coach Brent Key determined to shake off last season's tough finish.