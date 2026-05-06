Severe storms sweep Georgia: Next Weather’s 360° forecast and tornado updates Join Next Weather meteorologist Orelon Sidney in the studio for a real-time, 360-degree look at fast-moving storms across Georgia and the Southeast. Get the latest on tornado watches, severe thunderstorm warnings, and heavy rainfall affecting your area. Find out what to expect overnight and into the weekend as more rain and storms are on the way. Stay prepared with up-to-date forecasts and safety tips for you and your family.