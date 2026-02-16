Opening statements begin in trial of father accused in deadly Apalachee High School shooting The high-profile trial of Colin Gray is underway in Barrow County, Georgia, as opening statements begin. Gray faces 29 charges, including second-degree murder and manslaughter, for allegedly providing his son, Colt Gray, with the AR-15 style rifle used in the 2024 Apalachee High School shooting. Prosecutors argue this could be a precedent-setting case, while victims' families seek accountability and the defense prepares to present its case.