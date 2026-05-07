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North Georgia mayor fires entire police department after complaints about wife

A small North Georgia town is now without a police department after the mayor fired the entire force days after officers filed complaints involving the mayor’s wife. The former police chief says officers lost their jobs after raising transparency concerns, while the mayor says the firings were tied to “inappropriate comments.” The Whitfield County Sheriff's Office is expected to take over law enforcement operations in the area.
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