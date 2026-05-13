Metro Atlanta counties push back on nonpartisan voting law signed by Gov. Kemp Gov. Brian Kemp has signed a new law that removes party labels from most local election ballots in Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Fulton, and Gwinnett counties starting in 2028. The change, which does not affect the rest of the state, has sparked protests and legal threats from local DAs and community advocates, who say it targets historically Democratic and majority-Black counties and could suppress voter turnout. Supporters claim the law will encourage voting based on candidate performance rather than party affiliation.