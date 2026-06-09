How high-tech walls are helping elephants thrive at Zoo Atlanta Georgia Tech researchers are bringing cutting-edge technology to Zoo Atlanta, creating interactive audio walls that stimulate elephants' brilliant minds. Discover how these innovations mimic sounds from the wild, encourage natural behaviors, and keep the zoo’s elephants healthy and engaged. See why this breakthrough could become a model for zoos nationwide, as PhD students and animal care experts team up to give elephants a smarter, happier life.