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Hartsfield-Jackson unveils Nelson Mandela sculpture celebrating global connection

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) unveils a newly installed sculpture honoring Nelson Mandela at the Maynard H. Jackson Jr. International Terminal. Gifted to the City of Atlanta during Mayor Andre Dickens’ visit to South Africa, the sculpture reflects Atlanta’s role as a global gateway and celebrates the growing partnership between Atlanta and South Africa, including the Sister Airport relationship.
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