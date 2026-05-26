George Floyd remembered 6 years later as family says more change is needed Family members, supporters and community members gathered to honor George Floyd six years after his murder by Minneapolis police officers. During the memorial, Floyd’s girlfriend, Courtney Ross, reflected on his caring personality and said he would have wanted people to celebrate his life instead of mourning. Floyd’s death in 2020 sparked protests across the country and renewed national conversations about police reform and racial justice. All four former officers involved in the case were fired and convicted.