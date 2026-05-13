Fulton County unveils new fire engines as DeKalb hosts DNA event to solve cold cases Atlanta Fire Rescue introduced 5 new fire engines outside Mercedes-Benz Stadium as part of a citywide effort to modernize emergency response and improve neighborhood safety. Meanwhile, the DeKalb County Cold Case Task Force is holding a missing persons and DNA event this weekend, giving families the chance to file reports, update cases, and submit DNA samples in hopes of identifying missing loved ones and solving longstanding cases.