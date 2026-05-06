Flight attendant battles cancer as health insurance hangs in limbo after Spirit Airlines layoff After being laid off in the Spirit Airlines shutdown, former flight attendant Dante Taylor is left fighting both Hodgkin's lymphoma and the uncertainty of losing employer-provided health insurance. With his coverage now in jeopardy and alternatives like COBRA or marketplace insurance slow to take effect, Dante faces mounting financial and medical challenges. See how this airline industry shakeup is impacting workers on a deeply personal level.