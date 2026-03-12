Electric air taxis showcased in Atlanta could one day help commuters avoid traffic Could the answer to Atlanta’s traffic headaches soon be flying above us? Some aviation companies say it’s possible. They’re showcasing electric air taxis — known as eVTOLs — at VertiCon, a major helicopter expo happening right now at the Georgia World Congress Center. The aircraft could one day carry passengers, cargo, and even emergency crews up to 60 miles — potentially creating a new kind of rideshare in the sky. And with a new federal eVTOL integration program aimed at bringing these aircraft into U.S. airspace, that future may not be too far away.