Children's Healthcare of Atlanta opens Adamsville Pediatrics Center Children's Healthcare of Atlanta has officially opened the Adamsville Pediatrics Center in southwest Atlanta, expanding access to pediatric care in an area city leaders say has long been underserved. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens joined healthcare leaders for the ribbon-cutting, highlighting the need for more medical services south of I-20. The center will also help train future pediatricians through partnerships with the Emory and Morehouse Schools of Medicine.