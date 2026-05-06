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Candlelight vigil: Civil rights groups unite against Georgia election bill

Civil rights and faith organizations gathered for a candlelight vigil to protest a controversial bill awaiting Governor Brian Kemp's signature. The legislation, which would make key local elections nonpartisan in several metro Atlanta counties, is seen by opponents as a Republican effort to suppress marginalized voices and disenfranchise Black and Hispanic communities. Hear from advocates as they speak out against the bill's potential impact on democracy and representation.
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