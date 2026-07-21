Atlanta United introduces two defenders as club looks to boost playoff push Major League Soccer is back after the FIFA Club World Cup, and Atlanta United is already looking to reshape its roster. The club introduced defenders Junior Alonzo and Paulo Díaz while signaling that more signings are on the way before the Sept. 2 transfer deadline. Plus, the Atlanta Hawks officially move on from former No. 1 pick Zaccharie Risacher in a trade for defensive standout Luguentz Dort, and the Atlanta Dream head into the WNBA All-Star break after Jordan Canada's game-winning buzzer-beater against Chicago.