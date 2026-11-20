Zoo Atlanta's newest baby monkey has a name inspired by an Atlanta Braves fan favorite.

The Schmidt's guenon, named Riley after Braves third baseman Austin Riley, was born to Bam in August, according to a statement from Jodi C., the zoo's curator of primates.

"We thought it would be fun to recognize one of Atlanta's own by giving our newest addition a name that connects him to our hometown team and a player who has made an impact on Atlanta sports," the curator said.

The zoo said the name gives the Braves player a little fan of his own at Zoo Atlanta.