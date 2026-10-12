Young man found shot to death in car in DeKalb County neighborhood, police say

Police are investigating the deadly shooting of a man whose body was found inside a car in a DeKalb County neighborhood.

Authorities say officers were called to reports of a person shot in the 1600 block of Treasure Cove around 11 p.m. on Sunday.

At the scene, officers say they found a young man inside a vehicle who had been shot. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

CBS News Atlanta cameras spotted multiple patrol vehicles and crime scene investigators examining the car and the area around the vehicle.

Investigators have shared few details about the circumstances around the shooting and have not released the identity of the victim.

The investigation remains ongoing. If you have any information that could help with the case, send a tip through the free DeKalb County PD app or text "DKPD" to 847411, followed by the tip.