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Young man found shot to death in car in DeKalb County neighborhood, police say

By
Dan Raby
Senior Digital Producer, CBS News Atlanta
Dan Raby, the senior digital producer for CBS News Atlanta, has been covering everything happening around Georgia for more than a decade.
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Dan Raby

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Police are investigating the deadly shooting of a man whose body was found inside a car in a DeKalb County neighborhood.

Authorities say officers were called to reports of a person shot in the 1600 block of Treasure Cove around 11 p.m. on Sunday.

At the scene, officers say they found a young man inside a vehicle who had been shot. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

CBS News Atlanta cameras spotted multiple patrol vehicles and crime scene investigators examining the car and the area around the vehicle.

Investigators have shared few details about the circumstances around the shooting and have not released the identity of the victim.

The investigation remains ongoing. If you have any information that could help with the case, send a tip through the free DeKalb County PD app or text "DKPD" to 847411, followed by the tip.

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