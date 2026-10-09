World-renowned violinist Simon Zhu makes North American debut in metro Atlanta with $10 million Stradivarius

From Shanghai to Salzburg, classical violinist Simon Zhu has commanded stages worldwide. Now, the internationally acclaimed virtuoso is making his North American debut here in metro Atlanta.

Zhu, the winner of the prestigious Premio Paganini violin competition, is taking the stage in Sandy Springs alongside the Johns Creek Symphony Orchestra as the ensemble celebrates its milestone 20th anniversary season.

During rehearsals, Zhu commanded the room with effortless precision, playing a centuries-old Stradivarius violin valued at over $10 million. The instrument is currently on loan to him for his concert tour.

"Stradivarius is the most prolific violin maker in history," Zhu said. "We dream of playing a Stradivarius at some point in our lives. It's an Italian violin from the 1700s, and it's quite amazing to play something so historic and valuable. It's also a big responsibility. It's been an honor and a privilege to be able to play such an old and valuable instrument."

Simon Zhu will be playing a centuries-old Stradivarius violin valued at over $10 million during his performance in Johns Creek. CBS News Atlanta

For his debut performance, Zhu is taking on Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's "Violin Concerto in D major," widely regarded as one of the most demanding and celebrated cornerstones of classical repertoire.

"I will be playing the Tchaikovsky Concerto, which is probably the most performed violin concerto in the world in classical music," Zhu said. "I just get more excited to perform it because it has these really emotional and lush melodies, but it also shows what the violin can do at a versatility level."

For his debut North American performance, Simon Zhu is taking on Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's "Violin Concerto in D major." CBS News Atlanta

The concert also marks a major celebratory moment for the Johns Creek Symphony Orchestra, commemorating two decades of performing for the community.

Music Director Henry Chang curated an expansive, genre-crossing program designed to bridge classical tradition with contemporary works.

"We will start with a piece by Christopher Tin with a 100-piece choir talking about the dream of flight," Chang said, pointing to Tin's renowned crossover music heard everywhere from concert halls to major video game soundtracks.

The orchestra will also tackle Igor Stravinsky's landmark masterwork, "The Firebird."

"It is really the iconic example of rebirth through trials and fires, and it's very fitting for us as an orchestra," Chang explained. "Having come through the last 20 years of struggles, we continue with our mission to engage the community."

Chang emphasized that the evening's selections were specifically chosen to demystify orchestral music and connect directly with listeners.

"In this program, everything is relatable," Chang said. "Everything is to the heart and soul of why we make music and make art. It's about connection. It's about giving yourself fully and completely."

For Zhu, sharing this historic instrument with a live audience is about carrying history forward.

"I can't wait to share my music with Atlanta, Sandy Springs, and Georgia," Zhu said. "I hope I can perform on it for a long, long time."

To welcome the next generation of classical music fans, the Johns Creek Symphony Orchestra offered free admission for all students up to age 21 with a valid student ID.