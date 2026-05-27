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Woman charged with DUI after parking on Lawrenceville road, police say

By
Dan Raby
Senior Digital Producer, CBS News Atlanta
Dan Raby, the senior digital producer for CBS News Atlanta, has been covering everything happening around Georgia for more than a decade.
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Dan Raby

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Lawrenceville police are telling drivers to be careful behind the wheel following a DUI arrest earlier this month.

The Lawrenceville Police Department shared footage taken from a dash cam and body cam of a traffic stop and arrest that happened on May 16.

In the video, the driver turns on her turn signal and moves into the opposite side of the road before appearing to stop in the middle of two lanes.

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The driver appeared to park in the middle of two lanes on the opposite side of the road. Lawrenceville Police Department

After the officer pulled the driver over and got her out of the vehicle, she tried to explain the situation to him.

"The lane that I had gotten into was more so, like, I would kind of say, a middle lane," she said.

Minutes later, the officer arrested the woman, telling her he was charging her with a DUI.

Authorities did not share the identity of the woman or what other charges she may be facing.

"Friendly reminder: Uber is a lot cheaper than bail, towing fees, court costs, and explaining your mugshot to your friends," the police department wrote.

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