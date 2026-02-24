Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman arrested for going on joyride in stolen Coweta County school bus, deputies say

By
Dan Raby
Senior Digital Producer, CBS News Atlanta
Dan Raby, the senior digital producer for CBS News Atlanta, has been covering everything happening around Georgia for more than a decade.
Read Full Bio
Dan Raby

/ CBS Atlanta

Add CBS News on Google

Deputies in Coweta County say they've arrested a woman accused of stealing a school bus and taking it for a joyride earlier this month.

Officials say 48-year-old Allison Marie Lynes is facing charges of theft by taking, criminal trespass, and three counts of entering auto.

According to investigators, they were notified on Feb. 9 that a school bus had been taken from Arbor Springs Elementary School over the weekend. 

The bus was later found in Temple, Georgia, nearly an hour away from the school, without any damage.

screenshot-2026-02-12-at-1-33-18-pm.png
Coweta County Sheriff's Office

After sharing surveillance footage taken inside the bus of a woman behind the wheel, authorities say members of the community identified her as Lynes.

The Temple, Georgia woman was arrested in Carroll County. She's now in custody at the Coweta County Detention Center.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue