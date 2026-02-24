Woman arrested for going on joyride in stolen Coweta County school bus, deputies say

Deputies in Coweta County say they've arrested a woman accused of stealing a school bus and taking it for a joyride earlier this month.

Officials say 48-year-old Allison Marie Lynes is facing charges of theft by taking, criminal trespass, and three counts of entering auto.

According to investigators, they were notified on Feb. 9 that a school bus had been taken from Arbor Springs Elementary School over the weekend.

The bus was later found in Temple, Georgia, nearly an hour away from the school, without any damage.

Coweta County Sheriff's Office

After sharing surveillance footage taken inside the bus of a woman behind the wheel, authorities say members of the community identified her as Lynes.

The Temple, Georgia woman was arrested in Carroll County. She's now in custody at the Coweta County Detention Center.