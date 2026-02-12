Woman wanted for taking Coweta County school bus on late-night joyride, deputies say

Deputies in Coweta County are asking the public for help identifying a woman they say took a school bus for a drive without permission.

The sheriff's office tells CBS News Atlanta that they were notified on Monday that a school bus had been taken from Arbor Springs Elementary School over the weekend.

The bus was later found in Temple, Georgia, which is located nearly an hour away from the school.

Officials say they didn't see any damage to the bus, and it was recovered without incident.

"This incident occurred on school property outside of normal school hours," the Coweta County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. "There was no threat to students or staff, and no injuries were reported."

Investigators shared a surveillance photo taken inside the bus of a woman behind the wheel. The footage was taken shortly before midnight on Saturday.

The incident remains under investigation. Officials are asking anyone who recognizes the woman to contact Investigator Alec Taylor at (770)-253-1502 or ajtaylor@coweta.ga.us.