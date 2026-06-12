With temperatures rising, Atlanta firefighters working to keep FIFA Fan Fest visitors safe

Atlanta's FIFA Fan Festival continues to draw in crowds, despite the highest temperatures of 2026.

The Atlanta Fire Rescue Department reports several people had to be treated for heat-related illnesses on Thursday, one person even being taken away by ambulance.

Atlanta Fire has two medical tents set up at Centennial Olympic Park with tools to cool people down and hydrate them to try to keep them out of the hospital.

"You can see all those bags of fluid we keep cold in case we need to give someone an IV with cold fluids to cool them rapidly," said Jason Wozniak, deputy chief with Atlanta Fire EMS.

The agency has cots for people to rest in air conditioning if they overheat and water bottles for people suffering heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

"We do have doctors and nurses that are working alongside paramedics and EMTs that are with Atlanta Fire," said Wozniak.

Wozniak wants fans to prepare before they even come out to avoid visiting the medical tent.

"Stay hydrated, drink plenty of water, dress appropriately for the weather," said Wozniak.

There are water bottle refilling stations at Fan Fest and shaded areas throughout the park.

There are paramedics on bikes and golf carts riding around here to look out for people who may be overheating.