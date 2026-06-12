Multiple children treated for heat-related medical emergencies at Atlanta park, officials say

The high temperatures in Atlanta led to a situation where multiple children had to be treated by medics at a local park on Friday afternoon, officials say.

Atlanta Fire Rescue tells CBS News Atlanta that firefighters and EMS personnel were called to the 98 block of Anderson Avenue after receiving reports of "multiple heat-related medical emergencies."

When they got to the scene, officials say the firefighters found several children suffering the signs of heat-related illness, which included one child with heat exhaustion, another with a nosebleed, and a third who was in "an altered level of consciousness."

The agency said that patients were treated and evaluated at the scene, which is now clear.

Firefighters and EMS were called to Anderson Avenue after receiving reports of "multiple heat-related medical emergencies." CBS News Atlanta

With temperatures rising to the low 90s across metro Atlanta in the next few days, and humidity expected to make it feel even hotter, Atlanta officials are asking residents to take precautions against feeling the full brunt of the heat.

Residents should be sure to drink water regularly, wear lightweight clothing, and try to stay in the shade or air-conditioned spaces as much as possible.

If you believe you are experiencing severe symptoms of heat-related illness, such as confusion, loss of consciousness, or an altered mental state, seek medical attention immediately by calling 911.