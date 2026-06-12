Dangerous-feeling heat builds across North Georgia; Temperatures will feel like 100 degrees before storms arrive

CBS News Atlanta's NEXT Weather team is tracking changing conditions heading into the weekend, with more heat expected before cooler temperatures and higher rain chances return.

Hot and humid weather will continue Friday and Saturday before a cold front brings an increased chance of showers and thunderstorms by Sunday.

The same system that produced severe storms across parts of the Midwest on Thursday is expected to move toward north Georgia Friday afternoon.

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As it approaches, a few isolated strong to severe storms could develop, mainly north of metro Atlanta.

Before any storms arrive, the biggest story will be the heat. Afternoon highs are expected to climb into the low 90s across metro Atlanta and much of north Georgia on both Friday and Saturday.

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Combined with high humidity, it will feel close to 100 degrees in some areas.

Anyone spending extended time outdoors should drink plenty of water, seek shade when possible and take frequent breaks to avoid heat-related illness.

Rain chances increase to 60% by Sunday afternoon, when temperatures are expected to top out around 90 degrees.

The average high temperature in Atlanta for this time of year is 87 degrees. The record high for Friday is 99 degrees, set in 1914.

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Looking ahead to next week, temperatures are expected to cool to the low and mid-80s, with daily chances for afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

For the latest forecast updates and changing weather conditions across metro Atlanta and north Georgia, stay with CBS News Atlanta and the NEXT Weather team.