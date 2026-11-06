With Georgians facing higher insurance premium costs in 2027, Bottoms says healthcare a priority

Georgians are facing higher premium costs for health insurance in 2027.

Open enrollment for health insurance through Georgia Access began earlier in November, and many Georgians are expected to pay higher health insurance premiums.

During a press conference on Friday, Governor-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms said 600,000 Georgians dropped their coverage at the beginning of the year because of Affordable Care Act subsidies lapsing.

Bottoms also said she expects more people to drop coverage because of the higher costs.

Alesha Arscott thought she would save money on health insurance when she moved from Colorado to Atlanta.

"I was like, OK, I'll get on the marketplace," Arscott said. "I'll get off COBRA. Will the coverage be as great? No, but, you know, I'm healthier, and you know it'll be cheaper, right?"

When Arscott went to enroll for 2027, she faced a more than $250 monthly increase for the same plan she had this year.

"I could not believe that the premium I was paying $831 all this year, since April, is jumping all the way to $1,088," Arscott said. "I, I couldn't believe that a jump that big would happen in just one year."

Alesha Arscott says she is facing an increase of more than $250 for the same plan she had in 2026. CBS News Atlanta

Arscott runs a coaching and consulting company. She doesn't want health insurance to be the reason she gives it up.

"I guess I gotta turn down my business, you know, and sunset it to go get a job somewhere just to be able to get insurance," Arscott said. "I do believe that as a small business owner that I should be able to find affordable care."

Bottoms campaigned on making healthcare more affordable in Georgia. On Friday, she said she would continue to focus on the issues she campaigned on.

"All things related to affordability, expanding access to quality and affordable healthcare, and investing in our public schools, our teachers, and our students," Bottoms said.

She said she wants Georgia to have a healthcare system that works.

"I've talked about completely getting rid of the Georgia Pathways that I believe has not functioned as it should, and finding a system that works on behalf of the people to offer their best opportunity for access to affordable health care," Bottoms said. "And whatever we can do and we need to do to help make healthcare access more affordable in this state, we're going to do it."

Until costs come down, Arscott will weigh her options.

"So, I don't know the answer," Arscott said. "This is really at the beginning. I just expressed my frustration, and now I've got to go into problem-solving mode."

When it comes to budgeting for her priorities as governor, Bottoms said she was used to getting tough things done when she was mayor of Atlanta, adding that they will act responsibly with what they have.