Will Georgia get snow in 2025? Here's what the latest weather forecasts show

With Georgia experiencing a burst of cold air for the first time in a while, many people in the state are wondering what this means for the chance of snow this winter.

It generally takes a lot for it to snow in North Georgia. You need the perfect combination of a frigid storm system with very cold air and enough moisture in the atmosphere to produce snow.

It is also all about the timing. If the cold air and the moisture don't come at the same time, then there will be no snow.

Often, the cold air has to come in ahead of the moisture before the snow can make any impact.

The jet stream has a major role in whether snow can form. It's a river of air that guides storm systems across the country.

If the jet stream is able to dip farther to the south and bring Arctic air into Georgia, it can lead to snow, but there must also be enough moisture to work with from an area of low pressure that could move in from a different direction.

The last big snow event in Georgia happened during a storm in January. Megan Varner / Getty Images

Of course, it is very hard to tell weeks in advance when snow could fall. The coldest months are the months that will most likely bring snow to North Georgia. Anytime between December and February, there is the possibility of snow depending on how cold the air is and the timing of the moisture.

According to the National Weather Service's seasonal forecast issued on Oct. 16, Georgia is predicted to see above-average temperatures. While the southern part of the state is likely to have a below-average chance of precipitation, part of northeast Georgia will have an equal chance.

There can often be very cold air, but not quite enough moisture to produce snow. On the other hand, we could also have lots of moisture, but not enough cold air.

While we wait to see what the future brings, most of Georgia remains under drought conditions, meaning that any rain would help parts of the parched state.

So stay tuned, we shall see as we approach those colder months.