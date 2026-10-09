Which Atlanta events are canceled because of Isaias? See the latest weekend changes

As Hurricane Isaias approaches the Southeast, organizers across metro Atlanta have canceled, postponed or rescheduled numerous outdoor events planned for Oct. 10-11 due to concerns about heavy rain, gusty winds and possible flooding.

Canceled or postponed events

Chalktober Fest in Marietta has been canceled due to the inclement weather. Organizers said they hope to make next year's festival bigger and better than ever. CBS News Atlanta

Mayor's 5K on the 5th Runway (Atlanta Airport)

The annual race at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport has been postponed. Airport officials said a new race date and information for registered participants will be announced later.

Mighty 6 Cleared for Takeoff Domestic Violence 5K (Fulton County)

Fulton County canceled the event after determining weather conditions could create unsafe conditions for runners, volunteers and spectators. Officials are reviewing whether the race can be rescheduled.

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk (Atlantic Station)

The American Cancer Society announced the event will not be held as scheduled Saturday and is working on alternative plans.

Chalktoberfest (Marietta)

Organizers canceled the popular chalk art and craft beer festival due to forecasts calling for heavy rain, strong winds and potential flooding.

Atlanta Turkish Food Festival

Organizers postponed the festival and said a new date will be announced.

Fort Valley State vs. Clark Atlanta Football Game

The football game has been rescheduled for Nov. 12.

Clayton County Digital Equity Block Party & eDrive

County officials postponed the event and have not announced a new date.

Tucker Rivers Alive Cleanup

The annual cleanup event has been postponed, with organizers tentatively targeting Oct. 24.

Georgia-Alabama Watch Party (Chamblee)

The city canceled its planned watch party because of the weather forecast.

Cryptid Creatives Halloweentown Market (East Atlanta)

The Halloween-themed market has been canceled.

Hapeville Fall Gallery Crawl

The event has been rescheduled from Saturday to Friday evening.

A Day at Dairies (Atlanta Dairies)

Organizers moved the vintage and handmade market to Oct. 24.

Atlanta Arab Festival

The festival has been moved to Nov. 7-8.

Gwinnett County Hispanic Latino Heritage Month Celebration

The celebration has been canceled because of anticipated weather conditions.

Lilburn Daze

Organizers canceled the festival after initially planning to move forward.

Multicultural Festival (Canton)

The festival at Harmon Park was canceled because of safety concerns related to the forecast.

Atlanta Fair

The Atlanta Fair has postponed its opening and will now officially open on Sunday, Oct. 11, instead of Friday.

Events Still Scheduled With Modifications

Atlanta Pride Festival and Parade remains on schedule, but organizers announced personal tents will not be allowed in Piedmont Park on Saturday because of the potential for high winds. All Friday events, including the Trans March and the Dyke March, have been canceled.

This list is expected to grow as organizers continue monitoring Hurricane Isaias and its projected impact on metro Atlanta throughout the weekend. Check back with CBS News Atlanta for updates.