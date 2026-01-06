What's next for Trae Young? Hawks exploring trade, sources say

The NBA's trade deadline is a month away, and the Trae Young era in Atlanta appears to be nearing its end.

The Hawks and Young's representatives are working to find a trade that would send the four-time All-Star guard out of Atlanta, according to ESPN. Young has spent seven-and-a-half seasons with the franchise and has been one of the faces of the team since arriving as a rookie.

Any potential deal comes with complications. Young holds a $49 million player option for next season, meaning any team trading for him would likely need to be willing to offer a major contract extension this summer. That reality narrows the field of possible destinations to teams that view Young as a franchise-level player worth a long-term investment.

One surprising option has emerged. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Washington Wizards are considered a "legitimate potential trade destination" for Young. A possible framework for a deal could involve CJ McCollum's expiring contract to help match salaries. While trades within the same division are uncommon, the Hawks may have limited flexibility as they look to move Young without taking on long-term money.

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) kneels over near the end of the second half of Game 6 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against Boston Celtics, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Atlanta. Brynn Anderson / AP

Washington is in the middle of its third straight rebuilding season and could see Young as the type of star needed to take a step forward next year. For Atlanta, the priority would be acquiring a positive asset while keeping future financial flexibility, even if that means dealing a former cornerstone to a division rival.

This season has been pivotal in defining the relationship between Young and the Hawks. Atlanta's performance without Young on the floor, combined with the emergence of Jalen Johnson as the team's top option, has further signaled that Young may no longer be viewed as the franchise's long-term centerpiece.

Young, for his part, is not forcing his way out. ESPN's Marc Spears reported that the All-Star guard is "open-minded" to a trade but has not formally demanded one. While joining a rebuilding Wizards team would place Young in a familiar situation similar to Atlanta's recent past, a willingness from Washington to offer a significant extension could make a move to the nation's capital appealing.