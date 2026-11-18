Atlanta City FC's future training home in Marietta has a name: Wellstar Performance Center.

AMB Sports and Entertainment and Wellstar Health System announced the multiyear naming rights agreement Wednesday as the women's soccer club prepares to begin National Women's Soccer League play in 2028.

Wellstar will also become the club's official health care provider and training apparel partner. The organizations plan to develop a joint charitable program and hold annual community events focused on women's health and orthopedics.

"We are excited to have Wellstar help bring this vision to life and lend their expertise to ensure our athletes receive best-in-class care to help them perform at their best," Mauricio Culebro, AMBSE's president of soccer, said in the announcement.

The training complex is being built on nearly 33 acres at 1033 Franklin Gateway SE. Plans include a roughly 42,000-square-foot building, four full fields, two half-pitches and space for future developmental teams.

Construction represents an investment of more than $100 million, according to the club. Officials broke ground in April and aim to open the facility before the inaugural season.

Owned by Arthur Blank and operated by AMBSE, Atlanta City FC will play its home matches at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

"I look forward to officially welcoming Atlanta City FC home as we open the doors of Wellstar Performance Center in 2028," Blank said in a statement.