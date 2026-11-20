A major Interstate 285 closure on Atlanta's southwest side starts Friday night and could create headaches for drivers all weekend.

For some Atlanta drivers, this weekend's closure could mean a big change to their normal route, and some residents CBS News Atlanta spoke with didn't even know it was coming.

"I'm one of those who didn't know about it," Wendell Oneil said. "It's gotta happen, but it's best it's happening over the weekend, I guess."

With the holidays around the corner, others say even a weekend closure could create a mess.

"When you talk about normal traffic, and then you start talking about what the holidays bring, it's going to be absolute chaos, and I wish they would have considered that around the holidays," said Clyde Loynes.

CBS News Atlanta went to iHeart Radio Total Traffic & Weather to find out how drivers can get around the closure.

"Coming from the southwest side, you're going to come onto I-85. Keep going up I-85, then you take Langford Parkway because Langford Parkway can get you right back on 285 at Exit 5," said Total Traffic's Andrew Cicco.

With more drivers expected to use those alternate routes, Cicco said to expect some confusion, and give everyone a little extra room.

"People are going to be a little bit out of sorts, so just use a little bit of extra caution. Keep a keener eye out than you usually would, because it's not going to be your normal traffic heading through the southwest side this weekend," he said.

Cicco said areas around the airport should not see major impact and that it's best to give yourself an hour and a half to get where you're going.

The interstate is expected to reopen Monday at 5 a.m.