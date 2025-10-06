Waymo vehicle involved in crash with Atlanta cyclist on Beltline

A cyclist was injured over the weekend in a collision with an unoccupied Waymo self-driving vehicle on Atlanta's busy Beltline. After a video of the incident surfaced online, the Atlanta Police Department confirmed there were no life-threatening injuries and determined the bicyclist was at fault.

According to Waymo, the autonomous vehicle had the right of way when the cyclist approached from a bike path and pedaled past a stop sign. The cyclist collided with the left side of the vehicle. Waymo said the car detected the cyclist and applied hard braking, significantly reducing its speed before contact.

"The cyclist stood up immediately after the collision and was later taken to the hospital by ambulance," Waymo said in a statement. "Safety is Waymo's top priority, for both our riders and everyone who shares the road with us, including the Atlanta cyclist community. We are working to get in touch with the cyclist."Waymo added that its vehicles are designed to safely share the road with cyclists and that the company partners with organizations nationwide to improve safety measures.

The incident comes after a separate video began circulating last week showing a Waymo vehicle in the Atlanta area passing a stopped school bus with its red lights flashing. For a typical driver, that move would have resulted in a $1,000 ticket.

Atlanta police said no citation has been issued in that case and that they have no reports on the incident. Waymo said it is investigating.