Wayfair set to open new Atlanta store at the end of March

Furniture retailer Wayfair is opening its new store in metro Atlanta, and it won't be long before its doors open.

The company announced plans to open its second large-format Wayfair store at The District at Howell Mill on March 31.

Wayfair says the store will span about 150,000 square feet and include furniture, home decor, housewares, appliances, and home improvement products. It'll also feature The Porch, an all-day cafe.

The Atlanta store, located on the site of what was once a Walmart, is the second large-format Wayfair store to open in the country. The first opened in Wilmette, Illinois, in May 2024.

A Rendering of Wayfair's Atlanta store, which is set to open at the end of the month. Wayfair

"We are thrilled to bring this one-of-a-kind shopping experience to the Atlanta metro area," Liza Lefkowski, Wayfair's vice president of merchandising and stores, said during the announcement of the store last year. We will offer customers an extensive selection for all styles and budgets, with our vast catalog brought to life in an inspiring and easy-to-navigate shopping experience that makes discovering the perfect pieces effortless."

The store will host a grand opening celebration on April 17, with festivities continuing through April 19. The first 100 customers each day during that period will receive a $50 gift card.