Watch the 2026 Dragon Con Parade: Colorful, creative costumes take over downtown Atlanta

Dragon Con is in full swing, and downtown Atlanta has been transformed into a celebration of all things science fiction, fantasy, and pop culture.

One of the highlights of the convention is always Saturday's Dragon Con Parade, which fills Peachtree Street with amazing costumes showcasing the creativity of participants from Georgia and around the world.

This year, the convention is celebrating 40 years, meaning people are going all out to join in the fun, despite the Georgia heat.

CBS News Atlanta is a Dragon Con partner and broadcasts the parade live with commentary from anchor Alexa Liacko and Brian Richardson, who has hosted the parade for nearly 20 years.

Missed all the excitement? Don't worry, you can watch the whole parade on this story or on the CBS News Atlanta YouTube page.

Want even more Dragon Con fun? Here's everything you need to know before you head downtown.