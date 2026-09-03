Dragon Con returns to Atlanta for its 40th celebration and popular Peachtree Street parade

Dragon Con begins Thursday, with tens of thousands of people from around the world expected to attend the annual pop culture convention in downtown Atlanta.

One of the convention's biggest draws is Saturday's parade. The route begins on Peachtree Street near Pine Street and ends near the Atlanta Marriott Marquis.

Over the next several days, heroes, villains and monsters will take over Atlanta for Dragon Con's 40th celebration. Each year, spectators line the streets, many dressed as their favorite characters.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 30: A Cosplayer participates in 2025 Dragon Con Parade on August 30, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. Paras Griffin / Getty Images

Brian Richardson has hosted the parade for nearly 20 years. He shared what spectators can expect this year.

"A lot of Disney characters, a lot of stuff that you've seen looking over your kid's shoulder when they're playing Roblox or Minecraft," Richardson said. "You'll find out where the characters in Fortnite came from. You get 'Star Wars,' 'Star Trek,' and we always end the parade with Santa Claus."

CBS News Atlanta anchor Alexa Liacko will co-host the Dragon Con parade with Richardson.