Cosplayers find community at Dragon Con in Atlanta: "This is like our family reunion"

Dragon Con is in full swing, with tens of thousands of people from around the world attending the annual pop culture convention in Atlanta.

The Hyatt Regency Atlanta is one of the host hotels where superheroes and villains are gathering for Dragon Con's 40th celebration.

CBS News Atlanta

We spoke with cosplayers dressed as some of their favorite heroes and villains.

"I'm dressed up as Scarlet Witch from 'WandaVision,'" attendee Maddie McIntosh said. "I'm most looking forward to the people. In all my years of cosplay, I've met so many people from around the country and the world, so this is like our family reunion."

Dragon Con spokesperson Jo Garland said it is the largest multigenre pop culture convention.

"We have everything from comic books, sci-fi and fantasy to music," Garland said.

Attendees can also expect to see celebrities throughout the weekend.

"We'll have an original Goonie. Sean Astin is joining us this year, along with Nathan Fillion, several literary guests and several comic book artists," Garland said.