Warnock, Ossoff respond after DHS drops plans for Social Circle ICE detention center

Georgia's two U.S. senators are speaking out after city officials announced the Department of Homeland Security is no longer pursuing a proposed 10,000-bed immigration detention facility in Social Circle.

The decision marks a major victory for local leaders and residents who spent months opposing plans to convert a warehouse on East Hightower Trail into one of the largest immigration detention facilities proposed in Georgia.

In a Facebook post Thursday, Social Circle officials said they received notification from U.S. Rep. Mike Collins that DHS "is no longer pursuing an ICE detention facility within the City of Social Circle."

Sen. Raphael Warnock called the development "a victory for the people of Georgia."

"When we stand up and speak out, the power of the people is more powerful than the people in power," Warnock said in a statement Friday. "I was proud to elevate the concerns of the people of Social Circle and Oakwood over the past four months to pressure the administration to backtrack on their dangerous plans."

Warnock said he advocated on behalf of residents despite the communities not being part of his political base.

"The people of Social Circle and Oakwood didn't vote for me, but I still fought for them because I was elected to serve all Georgians," he said.

Sen. Jon Ossoff also praised local leaders and residents who opposed the project.

"From the beginning, the Social Circle community united against this proposal, which risked overwhelming the city's infrastructure," Ossoff said in a statement. "This news proves yet again that public pressure and opposition works."

Ossoff congratulated Social Circle Mayor David Keener, City Manager Eric Taylor and community members for their efforts, adding that he would continue "fighting alongside Georgia communities against overreach by this Administration."

The announcement follows months of opposition from local officials, residents and some members of Georgia's congressional delegation.

Federal officials purchased the approximately 1 million-square-foot warehouse and surrounding property earlier this year for about $128 million, according to previously reported records. Plans called for converting the site into a detention facility capable of housing up to 10,000 detainees and supporting roughly 2,500 employees.

City leaders repeatedly argued the proposal would place significant strain on Social Circle's water and wastewater systems, schools, roads and public safety resources.

Warnock visited the city in March, where he met with local officials, toured infrastructure facilities and visited the proposed detention site. According to his office, he also sent letters to DHS, raised concerns publicly and pursued legislative efforts aimed at preventing the warehouse from being converted into a detention center.

Ossoff similarly pressed federal officials for more information about the project and later joined Warnock in urging DHS to abandon the plan. In April, Ossoff co-sponsored the Respect for Local Communities Act, legislation that would require the federal government to obtain written approval from state and local governments before opening new immigration detention or processing facilities.

In May, Social Circle filed a lawsuit against DHS, arguing the agency violated federal environmental review requirements and Georgia public nuisance law while pursuing the project.

While DHS has not publicly attributed its decision to any specific action, the move comes after sustained opposition from city leaders and residents who questioned whether the community could support a facility of that size.

The decision also follows reporting by "The New York Times" that DHS plans to sell or dispose of warehouse properties in Social Circle and Oakwood that had been considered for detention-related use.

In its statement, the city said it hopes the property will eventually return to private ownership and contribute to the local economy.

"The City is hopeful that the property will ultimately return to the local tax base and once again contribute to the economic vitality and long-term success of the Social Circle community," city officials said.