Walmart planning major remodeling project for 13 stores across Georgia

Walmart is planning to remodel 13 stores around Georgia, including seven in the metro Atlanta area, in 2026.

The renovations, which are part of the big box company's plan to upgrade hundreds of stores across the country, will feature upgraded layouts and expanded services.

The company says that the renovations will feature updated pharmacies and Vision Centers, a store-based app experience for navigation, additional "elevated brands," and interactive displays.

"Walmart has been part of the communities across Georgia for generations," said Nick Berkeley, the senior vice president of Walmart U.S.'s Southeast Business Unit. "By modernizing our store, we're making shopping easier, whether customers are walking the aisles, picking up an order on the go, or having essentials delivered when life gets busy. We're proud of our legacy here and look forward to helping families save time and live better every day."

The company said that it has invested more than $961 million over the past five years for store upgrades in Georgia.

You can see the full list of stores that Walmart has proposed to be renovated below: