Walker County 8th graders hospitalized after ingesting kratom at school, officials say

Multiple Walker County eighth graders were rushed to the hospital on Wednesday after officials say they became ill after ingesting kratom, officials say.

The Walker County Sheriff's Office tells CBS News Atlanta that deputies were called to Saddle Ridge Elementary and Middle School after faculty reported that four of five students became ill after consuming a "gummy type substance."

Some of the students were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Officials say they are recovering.

School officials say the substance was later identified as kratom. Law enforcement and district officials are investigating how it got into the school.

"The safety and well-being of our students remain our top priority. We are grateful for the quick actions of our staff and emergency personnel," Walker County School Superintendent Damon Raines said in a statement.

Kratom capsules displayed in Albany, New York on Sept. 27, 2017. Mary Esch / AP

What is kratom?

Extracted from the leaves of a tropical tree native to Southeast Asia, kratom is used to make capsules, powders, and liquids. It's often sold in gas stations or smoke shops, marketed as an aid for pain, anxiety, and drug dependence.

It acts as a stimulant in low doses and a sedative at high doses, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, which says kratom can be addictive and can cause hallucinations, delusions, and confusion. The DEA considers kratom a "drug and chemical of concern," but it is not a controlled substance. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration hasn't approved any drug products containing kratom or its main chemical components.

U.S. health officials said in a report released in 2019 that kratom was a cause in 91 overdose deaths in 27 states. While most of those who died had also taken heroin, fentanyl, or other drugs, kratom was the only substance detected in seven of the deaths.

Last year, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed a bill that prohibits the sale of kratom to anyone under 21 and requires it to be kept behind a counter or in a display area that is only accessible to store employees. It also limits the concentration of kratom's main chemical components in products sold in Georgia, imposes new labeling requirements, and adds penalties for violations.

