Know someone who likes all things smothered and covered? Waffle House has opened a pop-up store in metro Atlanta with everything they might have on their list.

The Waffle House Holiday Store has opened from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 6600 Bay Circle in Peachtree Corners with everything from festive themed sweaters, hats, and mugs. There are even build-your-own Waffle House dioramas for sale.

"bigger, better and back by popular demand, it's our black friday holiday shop," the Atlanta-based chain wrote on Facebook.

The chain is also offering a deal of 10% off anything in the store.

But if you're looking to snag some merch, you have to act fast. The store is only open from Black Friday through Cyber Monday.